GOP Celebrates The Return Of The Great American Car With A Picture Of A Lada

When Jalopnik writer Collin Woodard dropped this tweet from the official GOP account into Slack, I had to double check and triple check to see if it was a joke, but nope — that really is a picture of President Trump, doing his favorite weird dance that looks like a baby who has just discovered his hands, in front of a Lada. And not even a relatively new Lada either, as it appears to be a VAZ-2101, one of the earliest models of the car produced in the 1970s and '80s. What the hell?

The meme style image bears the watermark of The Daily Signal, a serious conservative news website that clearly does not have an automotive or satirical section, but even so, this is not a retweet from a potentially smarmy site. It's a full blown post by the official GOP account, a tweet that proudly proclaims "The One Big Beautiful bill will drive the return of the great American car."

The One Big Beautiful bill will drive the return of the great American car.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/poAsG8pDKg — GOP (@GOP) July 31, 2025

That roof line, those wheel arches — pure Lada, comrade. Ladas are, most notably, not American-made cars. Until recently, Lada's home was in Tolyatti, Russia, on the Volga River. That was before sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine forced the company to pause production. Renault had a controlling stake in Avtovaz, the parent company of Lada, but pulled out that same year, CNN reports. The company was founded as a state-run car company (as almost all of the companies in the USSR were) and basically built rebadged Fiat 124s that could survive the brutal Russian weather.