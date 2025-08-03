5 Useful Ways To Use The Upfitter Switches In Your Ford Truck
Ford's F-Series Super Duty trucks are beasts that can do much more than take you to the office every morning. That's why they can be spotted on so many construction sites, farms, off-road trails, and campsites. But to realize the Super Duty's full potential, you'll probably need to add accessories like winches, floodlights, inverters, or air horns, depending on what you plan to use your truck for. That's where upfitter switches come in.
Ford expects its customers to put their F-250s and other Super Duty trucks to work, which is why they typically come with upfitter switches on the overhead console. In newer Super Duty trucks, you'll typically find six upfitter, or "auxiliary" switches, labeled "Aux 1", "Aux 2", "Aux 3", etc. The Ranger Raptor, Ranger Tremor, and Ford Transit vans are also equipped with upfitter switches, arranged in a row of four in the dash. These switches come wired with dedicated fuses rated for 25 or 40 amps in the new models, making it easy to equip your truck or van according to your needs. Having so many switches at your disposal can make the F-250 cab feel like an airplane cockpit.
Of course, what you use these switches for depends on your circumstances. But that's their beauty. They can be used to control everything from rearview cameras to snowplows. All it takes is a little bit of basic wiring. So let's talk about five uses for upfitter switches you might want to consider.
Air compressors, air suspension, and air horns
If you take your truck or van on rough terrain or haul heavy loads with it, you know the value of adjusting your tire pressure. Or maybe you use pneumatic tools like an impact wrench or nail gun on your job. Having a truck equipped with an onboard air compressor that can be controlled in the cab can make these tasks a lot easier.
Another thing you may do a lot if you drive on a variety of terrains or haul uneven loads is adjust your air suspension, if your vehicle has it. (And hope it doesn't explode like this Cybertruck's.) Even if your Super Duty truck or Transit van isn't equipped with air bags on your suspension, you've probably thought about getting them. Adjusting your suspension can result in a smoother ride on rough terrain or better control of an uneven load. Air suspension can also help with leveling your vehicle if you use it for camping. And when it's wired to an upfitter, these things are as simple as flipping a switch.
Another cool use for upfitter switches is installing an air horn. Yes, we know there are serious uses for air horns. For example, you may often use your truck on busy construction sites where it's important for safety to make your vehicle's presence known. But still, an air horn is cool to have. Connecting it to an upfitter switch will ensure you have complete and easy control over it.
Winches
Every self-respecting off-roader should have a winch attached to their truck. If you don't have one, you'll wish you did should you ever find yourself stuck in a ditch, rut, or some other sticky situation. Then there's the gratitude of other drivers when you're able to use your trusty winch to rescue their vehicles. It's one of the most useful accessories you can put on your truck's exterior, or even on the outside of your van, if you use it to do a lot of camping in the boonies.
Again, this is where upfitter switches are essential, as they're made exactly for accessories like winches. In fact, Ford lists winches first in a list of possible uses for its auxiliary switches. And there are other accessories often used in conjunction with winches, like electric winch spool lights. They need auxiliary switches as well.
But what if your winch comes with a remote control? You should still think about connecting it to an upfitter switch. Why? Because the remote control could accidentally activate the winch, which could drain the battery when the vehicle's engine is turned off. The upfitter switch controls whether power flows from the relay to the winch. So if the upfitter switch is turned off, the winch will stay off, even if the switch on the remote control is in the "on" position.
Floodlights and other auxiliary lights
Auxiliary lighting is a practical accessory to have on your truck or van. Floodlights and spotlights are essential if you do off-roading after dark. Regular headlights (even the coolest headlights of all time) are mostly designed to illuminate roads and streets, many of which have reflective painted lines and signs. But off-roading requires looking for all of the little crevices and other hazards that come with unmarked terrain. A little extra illumination goes a long way in that regard.
Camping is another time when auxiliary lighting comes in handy, as it's a great way to illuminate a camp spot at night. Floodlights or LED lightbars can be better than lanterns at times, providing more light and drawing bugs to the truck instead of the picnic table or wherever people are sitting. Auxiliary lighting on your vehicle helps ensure that the party doesn't end when the sun goes down.
There are all kinds of uses for auxiliary lights. They can provide extra visibility on dark, unlit roads, making driving conditions a little less dangerous. They can also light up part of a construction site when work drags on past sundown.
Of course, the upfitter switches in your Ford truck or van provide an easy way to turn those lights on and off. Even if the light comes with an auxiliary switch, it's just easier to connect it to one of the switches already wired in your vehicle. This is another use upfitter switches are built for.
Inverters and outlets
Have you ever found yourself with a corded power tool, but no place to plug it in? Even if you always come prepared with cordless power tools, those batteries need to be charged at some point. Having an onboard outlet in your truck would come in handy in such a situation. The F-150 Lightning Pro comes with external power outlets built in, but why should an EV have all the fun? Installing external outlets or an inverter to run off the alternator in your internal-combustion truck or van opens up a whole world of possibilities.
It's nice to have a power source when you're camping, too. There are portable refrigerators, power banks, fans, electric griddles, and smartphones that need to be powered or recharged. Having an outlet or inverter in your vehicle means you're not tied to expensive, crowded campgrounds that offer electrical hookups.
The upfitter switches in your Ford van or truck make wiring outlets and inverters much simpler, since most of the wiring is already done. Also, since upfitter switches can be set to send power only when the ignition is set to the run position, you'll be less likely to drain your truck's battery by accidentally leaving a device plugged in. Overall, these switches offer more control over your power consumption.
Auxiliary gas tanks
Maybe you have to deal with the increased fuel demands that come with heavy towing, or you like to go soft-roading in remote locations that are miles away from the nearest gas station. It could be that you just have to take long extremely road trips and don't have the time to make frequent pit stops. Auxiliary fuel tanks alleviate those problems by providing extra fuel capacity. Upfitter switches work nicely with auxiliary fuel tank pumps, because they allow you to control when fuel is transferred to the main tank.
We can't possibly cover all the possible uses for the upfitter switches in your Ford vehicle. We haven't even mentioned engine idle control or sirens, or gone into detail about snowplows. Basically, upfitter switches can be used with a wide variety of powered accessories, enabling you to fully equip your Ford truck or van for your needs.