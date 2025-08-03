5 Useful Ways To Use The Upfitter Switches In Your Ford Truck

Ford's F-Series Super Duty trucks are beasts that can do much more than take you to the office every morning. That's why they can be spotted on so many construction sites, farms, off-road trails, and campsites. But to realize the Super Duty's full potential, you'll probably need to add accessories like winches, floodlights, inverters, or air horns, depending on what you plan to use your truck for. That's where upfitter switches come in.

Ford expects its customers to put their F-250s and other Super Duty trucks to work, which is why they typically come with upfitter switches on the overhead console. In newer Super Duty trucks, you'll typically find six upfitter, or "auxiliary" switches, labeled "Aux 1", "Aux 2", "Aux 3", etc. The Ranger Raptor, Ranger Tremor, and Ford Transit vans are also equipped with upfitter switches, arranged in a row of four in the dash. These switches come wired with dedicated fuses rated for 25 or 40 amps in the new models, making it easy to equip your truck or van according to your needs. Having so many switches at your disposal can make the F-250 cab feel like an airplane cockpit.

Of course, what you use these switches for depends on your circumstances. But that's their beauty. They can be used to control everything from rearview cameras to snowplows. All it takes is a little bit of basic wiring. So let's talk about five uses for upfitter switches you might want to consider.