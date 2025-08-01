Big Oil Is Pumping A Ton Of Crude, But Isn't Seeing A Ton Of Profits

Big oil is producing a lot of the stuff, but that doesn't mean it's making a ton of money. Energy markets are weird and complex. Exxon Mobil and Chevron saw shares rise Friday morning on the news that increased production took some of the sting out of lower energy prices. Exxon produced more dino go juice in Q2 of 2025 than it has since it was acquired by Mobil in 2000–around 4.6 million barrels a day–while Chevron saw an almost four million barrels a day high mark, according to Bloomberg. Producing all this oil didn't help much with profits, but at least these numbers are better than what Wall Street expected to happen.

Exxon, for instance, made $9.24 billion in the second quarter of 2024, while this year it only hit $7.08 billion. Oh won't someone please think of the children of these oil company execs! How are they suppose to put food on the table with oil trading at or below $70 a barrel? Specifically, they can probably blame OPEC, which increased its production, and President Trump, who has turned the free market world upside down with his wildly unpredictable tariff swings. While making more money than Wall Street predicted is a good thing for shareholder, the companies are holding on to those good times by the skin of their teeth. From Bloomberg:

Despite the upbeat earnings, Chevron sees the potential for lower oil prices later this year as supply increases from OPEC and its allies saturate global crude markets. "With those dynamics, we probably see some price pressure in the second half of the year," Chief Financial Officer Eimear Bonner said in an interview. "We're positioned for all price environments so if we see the softening, if it does in fact play out, we're in a good spot." Exxon has now cut $13.5 billion of annual costs over the past six years, which it says is more than all its Big Oil rivals combined. The company has sold assets, cut jobs and centralized internal functions like engineering. It expects to reduce annual expenses by a further $4.5 billion by 2030.

While the second half of 2025 might provide an even squishier environment for profits, Big Oil still has the long, slow, sad decline of EVs in the U.S. to look forward to. Of course, other factors could boost the cost of oil as well. We saw the potential for a brief spike when Trump threatened and then bombed Iran. There's always room for hope, I guess.