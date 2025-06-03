Americans To EVs: We're Just Not That Into You

American buyers have never been as all-in on EVs as our European counterparts, but new data says we're less interested in electrification than ever. A new survey from AAA says just 16% of people are looking at adding an EV to their garage, while 63% certainly won't. From Automotive News:

Interest in electric vehicles has sunk to its lowest level since 2019, according to a consumer survey commissioned by AAA. Only 16 percent of respondents reported being "likely" or "very likely" to purchase an electric vehicle as their next car. "While the automotive industry is committed to long-term electrification and providing a diverse range of models, underlying consumer hesitation remains," said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering for AAA. The percentage of customers who indicated they would be "unlikely" or "very unlikely" to purchase an EV as their next vehicle rose to 63 percent from 51 percent, the highest since 2022.

There could be a number of reasons for this shift. EVs tend to be expensive, and everyone's mired in economic uncertainty right now — buyers may see electrification as a luxury they can't afford, or they may simply be fed up with the state of America's charging infrastructure. Regardless of the reasoning, though, one thing is clear: Placing the continued habitability of our planet in the invisible hand of the market hasn't gone well.