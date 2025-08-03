Here Are Some Unexpected DIY Ways To Get Oil Stains Out Of Your Driveway

Well, dang it, the stupid funnel filled up too quickly while you were pouring in your 10W-30, and some spilled, missing the drip pan you'd set down. Act fast if you don't want that fresh premium synthetic to turn into an unsightly oil stain on your garage floor or driveway. You could call professional cleaners, but since you're already a DIYer changing your own oil, why give them the satisfaction — or your money? You can get that oil up yourself with one of many classic methods, or some approaches you've probably never heard of or considered, or that will make you scratch your head when you read them.

You've heard of using kitty litter, where you use fresh litter (and we emphasize fresh, unused litter) to absorb the spilled oil, then scrub with baking-soda-and-dish-soap paste. If you don't want to use litter, polypropylene absorbent pads are around $10 a pack and better at oil spill suckage, anyway. But this is the internet, and there are so many DIY solutions, "life hacks," old wives' tales, superstitions, rumors, AI hallucinations, and well-meaning TikTok videos to sift through. Maybe we'll find gold.

Some recommendations in an article from National Concrete Polishing, a company that does concrete resurfacing and floor coatings, include using hydrogen peroxide, white vinegar, or ammonia to clean oil stains. Let the substance of your choice soak into the stain for 20 minutes or so, then scrub and rinse. There, we're off to a good start. These suggestions are a little different from what you'll find on most blogs, come from a company that specializes in concrete, and aren't totally off the wall.

Let's see what's to come. Ah, we'll also cover laundry detergent, WD-40, Coca-Cola, blowtorches, Axe body wash, and mayonnaise. Oh, this is going to get weird.