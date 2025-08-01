You Wouldn't Download A Car, But You Could 3D Print A Dirt Bike

People of a certain generation may misremember the "You wouldn't download a car" anti-piracy ads. It seemed ludicrous at the time that such a thing would even be possible, especially over a slower-than-molasses dial-up connection. Today, download speeds have significantly improved. You still can't 3D print an entire car, but you can print a lot of parts. Motorcycles are a little easier. Pantheon Design has even successfully 3D printed an electric dirt bike using its HS-Pro printer.

CEO Bob Cao dreamed of owning a Honda Motocompo, a tiny motorcycle designed to fold up and fit in the back of a Honda City hatchback. After being disappointed in the revived version called the Motocompacto, Cao decided to 3D print his own bike. Pantheon is not in the motorcycle business, but the 3D printing business, so Cao has the technology and know-how to do it.

Motorcycles have been in Pantheon's blood from the beginning. According to the company's About page, Pantheon grew out of a motorcycle shop that Cao and CTO Alex Wiecke started, originally as a way to create parts. One example of a 3D-printed part on the HS-Pro's page is a recreation of a Honda brake lever that matches the strength of the original aluminum part. One of the company's stated missions is even to "race a 3D printed motorcycle in Dakar."