25 Passengers Hospitalized Following Severe Turbulence On Delta Flight

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam found themselves unexpectedly landing in Minneapolis on Wednesday night after severe turbulence forced the pilot to divert the flight and make an emergency landing. And the turbulence was so severe that 25 of those passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, the Associated Press reports. Once again, those who weren't wearing their seatbelts reportedly took the brunt of it, including the cabin crew.

According to Fox 13 Utah, the plane had been in the air for about 90 minutes when it encountered the turbulence, with one unnamed passenger telling the news channel the Airbus A330-900 dropped suddenly while the flight crew was in the middle of drink service. "Every one of them flew and hit the ceiling, the beverage carts also flew into the air," the passenger told Fox 13. "Any items that were loose in the cabin got thrown everywhere. [The] plane is a mess, covered in liquids and service items."

Joseph Carbone, another passenger on the flight, told Fox 13 that the turbulence came in a series of three waves, with each one worse than the last. According to Carbone, the pilot later told him the plane dropped at least 1,000 feet, although Delta has yet to officially confirm that claim. The Independent reports that data from Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website, shows the flight dropped from 38,000 feet to 35,775 feet over the course of about 90 seconds.

"I just saw everything fly through the air," Carbone told the news channel. "...I've never experienced anything like that, but from now on, when I'm not up, going to the bathroom or doing something, I'll be in my seat with my seatbelt on. You learn that lesson real fast."