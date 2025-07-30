These Cars Are Your Dream Hearses
It will happen to all of us one day. We'll be sent across the River Styx on the universe's inevitable one-way ferry ride. We asked our readers earlier this week what cars would be their dream hearse. Some commenters decided to take the inquiry seriously and suggest tastefully elegant rides to go out on, like DMX's casket being carried in the bed of a monster truck. Others refused to reflect on their own mortality for comedic references to Hollywood classics. One person believes that they will live forever. (It wasn't me.) Without further ado, these are the vehicles that we want taking us into the great beyond:
Nobody call the health inspector
My friend's shwarma food truck. For sanitation purposes, I could be stowed somewhere as to avoid food contamination, and after the funeral, he can open up shop during the wake and make some extra money catering the event.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
You're not waking up in this Bugatti
A Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic. I want to go out in style, and there is nothing with more style than that car. Nothing.
Submitted by: BB
Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!
Ecto-1...with my ashes in a ghost trap.
Submitted by: Adam Minter
Ghostbusters ambulance. Inappropriate on so many levels.
Submitted by: Jeff Purvis
If my corpse can't be beautiful, let the hearse be gorgeous
Oh, this one's easy...Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake. In my opinion, one of the most drop-dead gorgeous cars made in the past decade.
Submitted by: Otter Hendrix
A BMW to leave the procession stalled on the road
Choose a 20-year-old BMW from virtually any NPOND article, and you'd almost be guaranteed immortality since you'd never make it to the cemetery.
Submitted by: BuddyS
The Cars franchise finale that no one asked for
Any car, but with a Lightning McQueen body kit. The eyes are repainted to look like they're crying, and the following cars all have black veils. Then I hire that PI firm in Florida that pretends to be cops and tries to pick fights with anyone who drives too close to them.
Submitted by: Rayce Archer
Taking a time machine to my own funeral
A Doc Brown DeLorean time machine. I, of course, will be driving.
Submitted by: Kal van der Meij
Please don't keep the meter running
Austin FX4 taxi. Iconic, spacious, and hearse-like.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
I'm never dying, but a rocket will do
A dream hearse would imply that I plan on dying and not having my brain put into a new immortal cyborg body.
Though I suppose, should I expire before my cyborg body is ready, that my dream hearse would be some kind of rocket that would launch my remains someplace cool, like into the sun or to Jupiter.
Submitted by: Mike Szekely