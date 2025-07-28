Unfortunately, none of us will live forever. Our last ride will likely be in a hearse unless we're getting buried at sea or our cremated ashes slam into the ocean in a space funeral mishap. While the typical hearse is a black luxury sedan modified to comfortably fit a casket or a urn in the rear compartment, they come in all shapes, sizes and colors.

What car would be your dream hearse if there were no financial or logistical barriers? Do you want your coffin to be strapped to the chassis of an M1 Abrams tank? Go for it! Do you want your pallbearers to pick your casket up from the roof rack of a high-performance German wagon? I'd even allow for a bit of excitement and property damage during your funeral procession. You could have your casket towed along the pavement by a Ferrari like a waterski getting pulled by a powerboat. Perhaps you'd like to be entombed inside your hearse, like a sarcophagus.