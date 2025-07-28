What Car Would Be Your Dream Hearse?
Unfortunately, none of us will live forever. Our last ride will likely be in a hearse unless we're getting buried at sea or our cremated ashes slam into the ocean in a space funeral mishap. While the typical hearse is a black luxury sedan modified to comfortably fit a casket or a urn in the rear compartment, they come in all shapes, sizes and colors.
What car would be your dream hearse if there were no financial or logistical barriers? Do you want your coffin to be strapped to the chassis of an M1 Abrams tank? Go for it! Do you want your pallbearers to pick your casket up from the roof rack of a high-performance German wagon? I'd even allow for a bit of excitement and property damage during your funeral procession. You could have your casket towed along the pavement by a Ferrari like a waterski getting pulled by a powerboat. Perhaps you'd like to be entombed inside your hearse, like a sarcophagus.
DMX was sent off with an unforgettable Ford F-250 monster truck
The most memorable funeral procession in recent years was for rapper DMX. After he died in 2021, the red casket of the iconic Ruff Ryder was loaded into the bed of a Ford F-250 monster truck for a 22-mile drive across New York City. The black truck was followed by hundreds of motorcycles from his hometown of Yonkers, just north of the city limit, to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was a surreal sight to see a monster truck roll up Flatbush Avenue towards the basketball arena, a send-off worthy of the only rapper to go platinum twice in a single year.
Please leave your dream hearse ideas in the comments below. There are no constraints on your imagination. It's not like you're the person who would have to deal with the consequences. You're already dead. Just make sure you're around in a few days for the best answers.