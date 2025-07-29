Nürburgring To Dismantle Roller Coaster, Finally Ending 16-Year Boondoggle

While the Nürburgring is one of the most recognizable race tracks on the planet, the legendary German venue has constantly struggled to remain financially solvent. The Nürburgring is now dismantling Ring Racer, the problem-plagued roller coaster that was initially built to be the fastest in the world. The coaster was a part of the ambitious 2009 expansion to draw tourists to the track year-round, which led to the track's bankruptcy just a few years later.

The Nürburgring is tearing down the first section before the launch, Motorsport-Total reports. Ring Racer was a $15 million Formula 1-themed coaster, so aptly the ride's track would zig-zag as it rolled off like an F1 car warming its tires on a formation lap. The coaster would then stop at a launch point parallel to the start-finish straight. A pneumatic system was designed to blast the coaster to 100 miles per hour in under two seconds. However, this system would accelerate the ride's demise. In September 2009, the system exploded during a test, injuring seven people and blowing out the windows of nearby buildings.