You Can Finally Get Your Motorcycle License Without Burning Gas

Plenty of people get into the two-wheeled life out of concern for the environment — surely a smaller, lighter vehicle is better for the world than a big car — only to learn that motorcycles are actually worse for emissions than their four-wheeled alternatives. Electric motorcycles offer a solution here, but until now no training course has made them available to beginners looking to get their start on two wheels. Finally, environmentally conscious would-be riders can get their license on an all-electric bike — provided they live in southern California.

The electric rider training initiative comes from a LiveWire dealership out in Marina Del Rey, a part of the California coastline that I can say is in Los Angeles because none of the Jalopnik Angelenos are yet awake to nitpick. While the effort starts at the single dealer, though, it's backed by LiveWire corporate — the company plans to expand it out nationwide in due time.