Nothing Radicalizes You Against Dirty Diesels Like Riding A Motorcycle

Zero recently dropped off an S for me to test, and now that put a few hundred miles on it, I have to say, it really is a great daily ride if you can get past the $15,000 price tag. It has about 150 miles of range around town, which so far has been plenty for my needs, and despite being a powerful naked bike, it's proven both comfortable and far easier to ride than its 97 pound-feet of torque would suggest. But the more I ride it, the angrier I get about all the dirty, deleted diesel trucks I'm forced to share the road with.

Now, I've been riding for nearly 20 years, so it isn't like the Zero is my first time on a bike. I've just spent the majority of my riding years living in cities, where Pedestrian Crusher 9000s aren't nearly as common. Now that I don't live in a much more rural area in the South, however, it's something I run into on a near-daily basis. And while you can agree it's bad to illegally modify vehicles to dump more pollution into the air we all breathe from inside a car, you're also insulated from the problem when you're in an insulated box with a climate control system that also filters the air you breathe.

On a motorcycle, though, you can actually smell the coal they're rolling, and there's often no escaping it. Back in California, I'd be legally allowed to lane-split and pass the douchebags stinking up the road, but here in anti-motorcycle Georgia, that's not the case. So, unless I want to break the law, I often find myself stuck, stewing in my anger and frustration as I watch black smoke pour out of their exhaust pipes.