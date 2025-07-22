Hanoi To Ban Combustion Motorcycles And Scooters From City Center In Less Than A Year

Vietnam's capital city has a serious pollution problem, and the government is serious about doing something about it. According to AP, motorcycles and scooters with internal combustion engines will be banned from the inner city in less than a year, with further and wider bans to follow.

While bikes are typically considered pleasure vehicles here (and they are fun), motorcycles and scooters are the family cars of Vietnamese cities. Hanoi alone has almost seven million bikes, compared to about one million cars. You'll often see entire families aboard a small scooter. Anyone who's seen the "Top Gear" Vietnam special probably remembers the chaos and mayhem of little bikes absolutely everywhere with little regard for anything resembling traffic laws. (Of course, Jeremy Clarkson still failed the license test.)

All those small engines generate a lot of smog, which has led to some of the worst air quality in the world at times, as well as poor water quality. Vietnam Net reports that the Hanoi People's Council first approved a plan to phase out gas engines in the city center in 2017, but it has taken almost a decade to put this plan into practice. Now that it's happening quite rapidly, residents are supportive, but also concerned about whether adequate alternative transportation will be available in time for the ban to begin.