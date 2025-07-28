The AMA Vintage Days At Mid Ohio Is Maybe The Coolest Motorcycle Event In The Country

A whole bunch of fast people come from Ohio, and I'm convinced this place has a lot to do with that. Mid Ohio Sports Car Course is a legendary piece of the Ohio speed puzzle, and entire family legacies have been built on these grounds on two wheels and four. I've been to this track for NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, Grand Am, Moto America, and vintage events, and I've taken the Mid Ohio School, but I think the AMA Vintage Days for motorcycle folks might be the single best event at any track in the U.S. All of those other professional series might have better on-track action, but AMA Vintage Days really brings the heat when it comes to off-track attractions.

There's dirt competition in the form of a motocross track and a hare scramble through the woods, the even has a concours judged bike show, an on-the-hour wall of death show, maybe the biggest motorcycle swap meet this side of the Mississippi, a burnout competition, barrel-to-barrel races, and several hours of drunken debauchery for the hooligans (like me) who camp at the track for the weekend. Even when the Midwest weather patterns hit you with 90 degree heat, corn sweat humidity, and half a dozen thunderstorms in a three-day weekend, tens of thousands of people take the opportunity to go have fun in the mud. These two-wheeled folks are resilient.

Without a doubt this was the dirtiest, wettest, scumbaggiest weekend I've ever spent at a race track, and I'm positive I need to come back next year.

Full Disclosure: I have accepted full-time employment at Land Moto as the company's Sales Director. I attended this event in an official capacity, and Land paid for my camping pass, provided me with six demo bikes to ride around for the weekend, and I slept in the roof top tent on the company's Mercedes Sprinter van. None of this changes my opinion of the event, I would have loved it regardless.