Why Some Classic Pontiacs Came With Rare 8-Lug Wheels

The Pontiac brand put together a pretty strong run during its lifetime, delivering its first car in 1926 and finally stopping production in 2010. That's when GM had to cut a number of brands, also including Hummer and Saturn, as part of its post-bankruptcy reorganization. But during much of its existence, Pontiac had a noticeable focus on performance.

It was the Pontiac of the 1960s that really set the foundation. The brand began to muscle up with Super Duty Catalinas in 1962 and 1963, giving them V8 engines derived from NASCAR racing. In fact, a Catalina won the Daytona 500 in 1962. The highest-HP engine ever put in a Pontiac Grand Prix from the factory came the same year. The swinging '60s also saw the debut of the Pontiac GTO — considered America's first muscle car — and the Pontiac Firebird and Trans Am.

Beyond going fast, though, during these years Pontiac also put some thought into slowing you down. This was the impetus behind the brand's innovative eight-lug wheels, engineered for improved braking performance with old-school drum brakes. Let's see how it all worked together to create one of the decade's most distinctive features.