These Cars Deserve A Tuner Following

The world is full of great tuner cars. From GT-R to Sentra SE-R, Supra to Cupra, plenty of cars out there have adoring enthusiast communities with active forums ready to help you make big power, flatten out your handling, or whatever it is you're looking to do. But not every car has such love, which brought us to this past Monday's question: Which car deserves a tuner following?

I suggested the Volvo C70, but you all had some excellent ideas of your own. Pickups, hatchbacks, plenty of Mazdas — the gang's all here, ready to be loved if we give them the chance. Let's dive through your answers and see exactly which cars you'd want to see at meets and find in YouTube clickbait thumbnails. Maybe, if we're lucky, these answers will spark some community around some of these cars and lead to those tuner forums further on down the line.