These Cars Deserve A Tuner Following
The world is full of great tuner cars. From GT-R to Sentra SE-R, Supra to Cupra, plenty of cars out there have adoring enthusiast communities with active forums ready to help you make big power, flatten out your handling, or whatever it is you're looking to do. But not every car has such love, which brought us to this past Monday's question: Which car deserves a tuner following?
I suggested the Volvo C70, but you all had some excellent ideas of your own. Pickups, hatchbacks, plenty of Mazdas — the gang's all here, ready to be loved if we give them the chance. Let's dive through your answers and see exactly which cars you'd want to see at meets and find in YouTube clickbait thumbnails. Maybe, if we're lucky, these answers will spark some community around some of these cars and lead to those tuner forums further on down the line.
Volvo C30
Maybe instead of the C70, go with a C30, the same car without the hard convertible troubles ( they had water leak problems). Had mine Polestar optimized, I'm half way there.
Submitted by: Mark Carter
I don't think I've ever been closer to death than riding in the back seat of a Volvo C30 being whipped through New York back roads, so those enthusiasts may already be out there.
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Giulia. Phenomenal RWD chassis with tons of potential. It has a cult following that seems to be gaining traction, but still lacks a lot of aftermarket acceptance.
Submitted by: 2JAllDay
How much are Giuliae going for these days? Maybe they need to hit Nissan pricing before the kids snatch them up and start slapping massive turbos on.
Mazda 5
Mazda 5.
Actually, there is already a bit of a community for the '5', most of which involves swapping components from the platform-mate Mazda 3 and sourcing JDM-only aftermarket parts.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
I had an ex who had a Mazda 5. Not exactly what I'd call a performance car.
Nissan Versa
Nissan Versa. Why? Because during the golden age of tuners in the 1990's and 2000's, the scene was about buying and modifying cheap cars that were easy to pick up. Now, every car is insanely expensive that someone trying to break into the tuner scene today will have trouble finding anything entry level. The Versa remains relatively affordable by today's standards. Yes, it's incredibly basic but that means it's a blank canvas for modifications like popular tuner platforms back in the day. Oh, and pre-2025 Versas can also be had with a 5-speed manual.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
This is a perfect pick. We had the Sentra, we had the Civic, why not the Versa?
Mazda 6
Mazda 6 last gen but it will never happen.Not enough sold and out of production for too long but what a great car.
Submitted by: Bruno
Mazda really understands how to make a car fun to drive, even if that car isn't specifically made to be a performance car. There's a bit of Miata in all of them.
Jaguar XK
I tend to like quirky cars that are often overlooked and always thought there should be a larger aftermarket tuner market for Jaguar. The XK or the XJ or even F-type. When ever I see a Jaguar for sale (because darn they depreciate a lot) I look for things like coilovers, spoilers, engine mods even aftermarket radios and most times it is only one company offering it that is out of stock of it and they are charging 5 to 10X more for the parts than it would cost for another brand, plus most likely they are in Europe only so shipping is also a big factor. Love the look of these Jaguars they are premium looking without screaming it.
Submitted by: Sean W
Zao's XK was certainly cool when I was a kid. I don't know if the minigun passes CARB, but half of turbo kits out there don't either.
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick. Bring back small street trucks!
Submitted by: Arnold Rimmer
The Lobo is a good start, but I need to see a Maverick laying frame. Give me one on bags.
Mazda 3
Mazda3 is a solid, sharp platform that deserves more love.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Everyone was all disappointed that the current turbo car wasn't built for performance, as if that's ever stopped tuners in the past. Who cares about your warranty?
Acura TLX Type S
TLX Type S, 21+, has a small following, but needs more support...fantastic platforms that jus needs more power and options!
Submitted by: Vince Gc
Once these get a little cheaper, I think they'll be very solid tuner cars. They just have that luxury car pricing to them right now.
Fifth-generation Honda Prelude
The 5th generation prelude. I have long believed that this car is one of the most perfect driver's vehicles ever made, just needs something to get it around 300hp. There was a Jackson Racing supercharger available back in the day, but pretty unobtanium these days (last I checked). The 5g Prelude lives in the shadow of the Integra Type R, but there's a video floating around somewhere of a period Japanese race with all of the Honda halo cars where the Prelude had the lead on the Type R until it spun out on the wet track.
Submitted by: PutterJacks♡DeweyStreudel
Don't tell! Let me pick one up cheap first before everyone else understands how cool these are!