The Best Tires For EVs, According To Consumer Reports

It would be great if there were one universal best tire out there, but sadly, that isn't really possible. Where you live, the weather conditions you drive in, what you drive and even how you drive all affect which tire is right for you, and that's all before you get to one of the most important factors — cost. More expensive tires often last longer and will save you money in the long run, but if you don't have $1,000 to drop on tires, that advice definitely won't help you.

Electric vehicles also introduce additional challenges for choosing tires, since they're typically a good bit heavier than comparable gas cars and can see big swings in range depending on how sticky their tires are. Except it isn't necessarily the best idea to buy tires with the lowest rolling resistance possible because they're also typically torquier than gas cars, and without the engine and exhaust noises, you also need to prioritize quiet tires unless you want to hear a ton of road and tire noise.

So, if you own an EV, how do you figure out which replacement tire to buy, the same one that came on your car when it was new or something different? Well, that's where our friends at Consumer Reports come in, since all that magazine money means they have the budget to actually test these sorts of things. They recently took a Tesla Model 3 that came with a set of Hankook Ventus S1 AS T0s and tested it against other EV-specific tires — the Bridgestone Turanza EV, Hankook Ion Evo AS, Pirelli PZero All Season Plus Elect and Yokohama Advan Sport EV A/S — as well as two highly rated regular tires, the General Altimax RT45 and Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4.