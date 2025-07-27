It's Not Your Imagination, Your EV May Be Making You Car Sick

EVs are making some people sick, and no, I'm not talking just about Dodge fans. It seems electric cars are causing motion sickness even in folks with normally solid stomachs, and it's not just all in their heads.

Some feel it more as a passenger, while drivers may feel nauseous using one-pedal driving with strong regenerative braking, reports ABC News. When we get into a car, we have certain expectations about how it's going to feel as we drive it, based on the internal combustion models that have dominated the market for over 100 years. It will accelerate a certain way, stop a certain way, and sound a certain way.

EVs turn all that on its head, according to The Guardian. The sounds and vibrations we're used to are gone, just like the combustion engine that produces them. The sound and feeling of an engine running up through the gears, even when a CVT simulates fake gears, tells our senses what is about to happen and gives us time to prepare. Our minds may have a more difficult time reconciling the sights and sensations of movement without that additional input we've known all our lives, leading to confusion and motion sickness. It's similar to folks who have never been on a boat before getting sea sick.