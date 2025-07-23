What's Your Favorite Supercar?

I've never really considered myself a Porsche girly, at least, not when compared to the likes of Brad Brownell (an impossible standard that I hold myself to anyway) but there's just something about the Porsche GT3 RS that makes me want to drive stupid fast while howling at the sky like a feral beast. It comes with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat six engine pumping out 518 horsepower with 342 pounds-feet of torque for a 0-60 time of just three seconds.

Is it the most powerful supercar around? No. Is it the fastest? Certainly not. But it comes with immense downforce and all the well-tuned driving dynamics that can only come from a driving-experience obsessed automaker like Porsche. Plus, and this is the most important part, it just looks so stupid cool. I want to drive one so badly, but I also don't trust myself in a car like this with its 184-mile-per-hour top speed. I fell in love with this car when it came out in 2023, and still haven't lost any of the lust I carry for this supercar version of the 911.