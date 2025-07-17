Subaru Wants To Give You The Chance To Race Against Travis Pastrana (Just Don't Expect To Win)

The car we enjoyed a hot lap in is not the car Pastrana and Gelsomino will be driving in upcoming races. We did our laps in the WRX ARA25 car, which is the ride of American drivers Brandon Semenuk and co-driver Keaton Williams — the pair that nabbed the Subaru WRX ARA25 its first win in the car during its inaugural race at the Ojibwe Forests Rally in August 2023.

The WRX ARA25 is meant for the Open series, so it is pretty far from stock. The team analyzed every inch of the WRX and, in conjunction with the World Rally Championship rule book, and made a faster, stronger version of the OEM car. Though it has the original chassis of a WRX and is recognizable as a WRX, everything underneath the bodywork is pretty specialized. While the WRX ARA25 still comes with a 4-cylinder boxer engine, this one took 18 months to develop and cranks out 320 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. That's actually less torque than the ARA25L's 460 lb-ft, but the ARA25 is still the toughest, more race-focused of the two builds. The ARA25L is closer to 90% stock verses the ARA25's 65%. When it comes to the engine, however, in the ARA25L is 99% stock, with the familiar 2.4-liter FA24 boxer engine coming out nearly unchanged.

If you have such a fantastic rally car, why put your most famous driver in the Limited series, where the rules are much stricter about what teams are allowed to modify on their vehicles? Because the Limited car is all about aspiration. Rally has been around in the U.S. for around 50 years, but Subaru practically popularized the racing form in the U.S. by providing everyday fans with the chance to get behind the wheel of an affordable and powerful vehicle that could easily be upgraded for rallying. The sport is not in danger of losing its foothold in per se, but the accessibility is in danger as OEM builds get beefier and more specialized. Subaru, once again, aims to challenge those new norms with the WRX ARA25L. It's meant to open up the sport to regular joes like us, and encourage civilians with the dream of driving the same track as absolute legends like Pastrana and Gelsomino. Will you win? Hell no. But will you get to see a blue-and-yellow streak similar to your car scream by as you rebuild your suspension from the pits? Yep.