EV Leadfoots Need To Stop Blaming AC For Killing Their Battery Range In Summer

In my experience, there's something of a knowledge gap between EV owners and those who buy gas-powered cars. I don't mean enthusiasts, of course: they can quote chapter and verse on combustion. I'm talking about the normies, people who buy a car for basic transportation and might not even know how many cylinders they have under the hood. They don't care about range because there's always a nearby gas station.

EV owners, on the other hand, often obsess over the intricate engineering of their cars, so it's actually sort of surprising that when they fail to contend with the basic physics of electron-based propulsion versus petroleum. As Forbes notes, faster driving exposes an EV to additional wind resistance, requiring the powertrain to suck more juice out of the battery to maintain velocity. Aerodynamics can mitigate this, to a degree, but a car is a car, and at some point you fight a losing battle as you pour on the speed.

I own a Fisker Ocean with a very large battery and very good range: 360 miles under ideal circumstances. When I hit the highway for a trip, I generally try to maintain as consistent a speed as possible, keeping it at about 70 mph max. I haven't noticed a huge drop-off in range when it's very hot, as it has been of late in the Northeast, even when cranking the AC. But oh boy have I seen the range plummet when it's extremely cold and when I drive fast. And it doesn't help when automakers tout the 0-60mph times of their EVs, encouraging drivers to punch it from every stoplight, further degrading range.