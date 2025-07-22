A Fan Found Chris Harris' BMW M5 Hours After It Was Stolen

Harris' love for the E28 M5 is clear in this video, as he waxed poetically while flicking it through his signature series of drifts and slides. The way he wrote his Instagram posts about the theft and recovery indicates that 19 years of ownership have not diminished his love for this car at all since this video was made, which was relatively early in his time with it.

Unfortunately, the perpetrator of this theft left some damage behind. Harris posted pictures that show what looks to be a busted ignition switch and its associated wiring hanging under the dashboard. I recognize these from my own (admittedly far lesser) E21 320i, which had also been a theft victim at one point. One picture shows that a wheel suffered some serious curb rash, which also damaged the tire sidewall. Tires are easy to replace, but that wheel is going to be trickier to repair or replace.

Fortunately, the damage is no worse. No parts appear to be missing, leaving this rare right-hand-drive example quite repairable. I hope to see Harris fix it up and drift it once again.