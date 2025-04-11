NYC Helicopter Crash Kills Spanish Rail Exec And His Family

The description of the crash by eyewitnesses seems eerily similar to a tail boom strike, a phenomenon where the main rotor blades hit the structure that supports the tail rotor and the tail fin. A helicopter's blades aren't rigid pieces as they flex against the air. The blades' flexible nature also means that they don't immediately shift with the helicopter's orientation. If the pilot pushes the nose down too quickly, the tail boom could be raised directly into the path of the blades. Video of the crash posted on social media appears to show the tail boom strike's aftermath, with the helicopter's body hitting the waters with the boom sheared off and the main rotor blades tumbling down separately.

Rescue personnel reached the helicopter within minutes but everyone onboard was dead. The pilot's name has yet to be released, but the family was identified by German conglomerate Siemens. The passengers were Agustin Escobar, the CEO of the company's rail infrastructure division, his wife Merce Comprubi Montal and their three children who were 4, 5 and 11 years old. Michael Roth, the CEO and owner of the helicopter operator, said to CNN:

"The only thing I can tell you, we are devastated, my wife hasn't stopped crying since this afternoon. We're a small company. I'm a father and a grandfather, and we're just devastated."