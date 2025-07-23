How Google Street View Captures The World

Trying to figure out what your friend's house looks like before you go for the first time? Google Street View almost certainly has a picture of it. Ever wanted to take a stroll through a distant city on a whim? Street View's got you covered. How about a quick jaunt on Antarctica, or even space? Street View's there, too.

Since launching in 2007, Google's service for imaging the traversable parts of the world has been busy. Its coverage today boasts 12 million miles across 110 countries, which only gets more impressive once you realize that the company is taking new pictures of those miles all the time. And it's not just roads: There are plenty of hard-to-access areas on the service, many of which cannot be reached by cars at all.

So how does Google do it? Yes, you've likely seen one of the brightly liveried Street View cars in your town at some point. But Street View collects data from all sorts of sources. It might take photos from satellites, planes, and even, if you're willing, you. The real star of the show, though, is its proprietary camera system, which has evolved a lot over 20 years and has now reached the point where it can go on almost anything. In fact, it already has.