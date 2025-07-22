What's Your Best Story About Starting A Dead Car?

Ever since I replaced my dying Subaru Forester with a Fiat 500e (and then added another 500e to my metaphorical garage), I haven't once had to think about whether or not my car would start. My little electric city cars may have their own issues, but I have to say, it's pretty nice getting in and knowing the car will start every single time I turn the key or push the button. At the same time, though, I won't pretend I don't still occasionally look back at some of my old starter issues with a little nostalgia.

I mean, back when I was in college, I rode a $2,500 Honda Shadow that was about the only thing I could afford at the time, and for whatever reason, it refused to start if it was colder than 40 degrees or so. Was it annoying? Absolutely. Did I look into what might have been the reason it wouldn't start when it was cold-ish out? Of course not. Fixing things costs money, and I didn't have "fixing things" money. So I did what any normal broke person would do and made sure I parked at the top of an incline all winter.

As long as I could build a little momentum, that bike would roll-start no problem. And as we all know, roll-starting is free, which costs less than figuring out why I needed to roll-start it all winter in the first place. Plus, in a way, it was kind of fun.