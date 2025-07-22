How Close To The Steering Wheel Should You Be Sitting?

You might be sitting in your car wrong. Get out, grab the 12-inch ruler you used in elementary school, and saw off 2 inches. Get back in your car and adjust the seat until the ruler touches both your chest and the center of the steering wheel. Congratulations, you are now sitting 10 inches away from the wheel, the distance recommended by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.*

Oh, looks like we have an asterisk to address. Actually, the 10-inch rule isn't necessarily what's best for you. Yes, you specifically. You may have long Michael Phelps arms that could retrieve the top items in a vending machine through the dispenser slot, or you might have arms so short you can't reach your own pockets. Human bodies embrace a range of extremes, and a singular distance rule isn't going to encompass all body types.

Race drivers will tell you that the ideal distance from the wheel can be determined thusly: While sitting in the driver's seat, extend your arms forward and keep a slight bend at the elbow. Your shoulders should stay against the back of the seat. Adjust the seat forward or back until you can rest your wrists on top of the wheel while maintaining this position. You want your arms to bend about 120 degrees, so maybe bring your protractor to be sure. Too close and it's hard to steer due to limited arm movement. Too far, and you can cause poor posture that puts strain on your muscles and joints, leading to fatigue.