Stellantis Stops Trying To Make Hydrogen Happen Because It's Too Niche

There are actually two different automotive technologies for harnessing the power of hydrogen. The most common is by using a fuel cell, in which hydrogen (either in liquid or gas form) is combined with ambient oxygen in a chemical process to form water. During the process, the original molecules are broken apart; the suddenly released electrons move through the car's circuits as electricity, powering an electric motor, before coming back home to combine into the new water molecules. Essentially, the car is an electric vehicle that doesn't store power in a battery, but makes it on-board by burning up hydrogen and emitting water.

But hydrogen, which is highly flammable, can also be used to combust internally inside of an engine. You know, one of those things with cylinders and pistons? This version of the technology is nearly identical to the old gas engines, or perhaps diesel engines, since the torque curves are nearly the same. For that reason, Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota are all looking into making hydrogen ICE trucks in the near future.

The technology works great, and the environmental benefits are real. The trouble is making the hydrogen fuel in the first place, which is difficult, and then of course building up the infrastructure to get that fuel from the refinery into your car. The hope is that if people buy more cars, the industry will build more stations. That ought to happen... any day now. Aaaaany day now.