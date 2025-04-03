The Next-Gen Hyundai Nexo Looks Awesome, It's Just A Shame Hydrogen Isn't Gonna Happen

After previewing it with the Initium concept at last year's Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai has revealed the second generation of the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell crossover, and it looks awesome. It's nearly identical to that concept, in fact, with a boxy design that looks totally unlike any other Hyundai while still obviously looking like a Hyundai. The second-gen Nexo also has a luxe interior and a new, more efficient powertrain. Too bad hydrogen cars still just aren't gonna happen, despite Hyundai calling the new Nexo "a significant milestone in hydrogen mobility."

The first-gen Nexo was handsome and interesting enough but didn't really stand out among a sea of other softly shaped crossovers. This new one, though, is rad as hell. Hyundai's new design language is called Art of Steel, which it says "reflects the inherent strength and natural formability of the material." The new Nexo is boxy and bold, with a Pontiac Aztek–like C- and D-pillar setup that actually works, angular creases and cutlines, prominent cladding and H-shaped bumper elements. What Hyundai calls "HTWO" lights (the brand's "Hydrogen for Humanity" message), a large square made up of four small squares of light, are used as the front foglights and taillights. It all just looks rad as hell.