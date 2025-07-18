Daigo Saito Says He Got Deported When He Tried To Compete In Formula Drift

Of course, ICE couldn't make it too easy for Saito to get home. They told him he had to get on a flight to Amsterdam, which is, notably, not in Japan and, in fact, on the other side of the world. Here's how he explained it on Instagram:

So I was being deported, a flight to Amsterdam which is the complete opposite way I came from. So I basically left Japan and flew all the way around the world. The total time I spent including layovers was 60hours. I wasnt feeling too well so I asked if it was okay for me to pay for my own flight and fly straight to Japan from Minneapolis. They pretty much asked who the hell do I think I am and threatened me, either they will cuff me and throw me in jail or shut up and get on the flight to Amsterdam....pretty much treated as a criminal.

Saito also claims ICE refused to allow him to take his medication and kept harassing him to move faster as he walked to his gate to fly to Amsterdam. And while he did eventually make it home, he was understandably left with what sounds like a lot of resentment over how he was treated for simply trying to compete in Formula Drift. As he wrote in his post, "After all this I pretty much hate the United States that is under the Trump administration."

Yeah, I get that. I'd be mad as hell, too. And while I'm sure there are plenty of bootlickers in the comments who will try to justify this, don't pretend you wouldn't be upset if you got kicked out of the U.S. — or worse — on the whim of some random ICE agent.