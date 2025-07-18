Volkswagen ID 3 Keeps 91% Of Its Battery Capacity After 100,000 Miles

ADAC test the ID 3 for a range of performance figures as well. While the ID 3 Pro S has a claimed range of 325 miles, the team found this to be closer to 250 in the real world, or 185 when the real world is very cold outside. Still, those are average; ADAC notes that they did manage to do one drive in the Alps in the winter that was close to the 250 mark. A silent drive in the Alps draped in snow? How do I get a job at ADAC?

The test wasn't all good news, as the ID 3 did suffer a series of mechanical faults over its 100,000 mile run. The biggest was an issue with the drive shaft, which took two attempts to repair. There wasn't anything major, though, and ADAC says the car is still comfortable to drive.

So, where is the ID 3 now? The team isn't done with it just yet. They say they'll be back once the hatch hits its next milestone: 150,000 miles. As for the model itself, it ought to be getting a hot version soon, dubbed the GTX. It may even ditch the ID 3 name and be called what it should have been all along — the Golf.