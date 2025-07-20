Subaru Has An Airplane And Helicopter Business You Might Not Know About

If you've ever seen drivers rallying through America in WRX racecars, you know it's not uncommon for Subarus to spend a certain amount of time off the ground. However, what you might not realize is that Subaru not only had its origins in the aeronautics industry — it continues to build airplanes and helicopters to this day.

It's a long and twisting tale that started with Chikuhei Nakajima, who got interested in flying after he retired from the Japanese Navy. He opened the Aircraft Research Laboratory — sometimes translated as the Airplane Institute — in 1917 to try to expand the role of public aviation in the country. Soon rebranded as Nakajima Aircraft, the company became heavily involved in Japan's military efforts during World War II, after which it was broken up into over 15 pieces.

The next move came in 1953. That's when five of those companies got back together again to form Fuji Heavy Industries to continue supporting aviation. The company soon expanded into auto manufacturing and launched its first prototype — soon to be renamed and sold as the Subaru 1500 — in 1954.

The final piece of the puzzle came in 2016, when Fuji Heavy Industries changed its name to the Subaru Corporation, reflecting the increased brand awareness for its much-loved cars and SUVs. Technically, it's that Subaru — the umbrella corporation — that owns the aerospace business.