Elon Musk Pleads For Retired Air Traffic Controllers To Come Back To Their Awful Jobs

The shortage of air traffic controllers has been a problem for several years, and it horrifically led to the fatal mid-air collision at Reagan National Airport in January. Elon Musk hopes to solve what several presidential administrations couldn't, by simply asking on social media.

President Trump's bumbling billionaire special advisor posted on X:

"There is a shortage of top notch air traffic controllers. If you have retired, but are open to returning to work, please consider doing so."

However, the FAA's mandatory retirement age for air traffic controllers is set by law. Even if the option were available, meanwhile, it's highly questionable that retirees would voluntarily return to the terrible working conditions they experienced during their careers.

The stresses placed on air traffic controllers are incredibly severe. To compensate for understaffing, personnel can be required to work overtime and 6-day work-weeks. Unsurprisingly, reports emerged in 2023 that controllers were falling asleep on the job or showing up to work drunk.