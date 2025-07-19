Here's What Might Be Causing Oil In Your Engine Air Filter

Changing an air filter is usually considered routine maintenance — well, except for Ford's "lifetime" air filters – and you can find all kinds of dirt and debris stuck to your old filter before you toss it. But one of the things you really don't want to see on that filter is oil. Unless you've been driving on one of those planets where hydrocarbons rain from the sky, the most likely way for oil to find its way into your air filter is from your own car.

The issue is that other car components somewhere down the line aren't doing their job, so oil is ending up where it shouldn't. In most cases of oil being in the air filter, there's an issue with a valve in the crankcase. Then you end up with too much oil on the filter, which can clog the microscopic holes that let air through, leading to combustion problems.

Remember, a car's motor makes power by burning fuel, and fuel won't burn without oxygen, and an engine that's being suffocated by a lack of oxygen will have serious problems with efficiency and performance. Of course, that may be one of the least of your concerns if there's oil in your air filter.