Why Buy A Camper When You Could Build A Stealthier One Out Of Pallets Yourself?

There's just something about hitting the open road with no need to book a hotel or stay with a friend, because you're hauling your own place to stay for the night. Sure, current hashtag vanlife trends may be motivated by how ridiculously expensive housing has gotten, but even before Reagan voters set the U.S. on a path to ruin, Americans loved their RVs and travel trailers. The biggest problem, though, is that travel trailers are also ridiculously expensive.

Want an Airstream like you see on TV? Well, the least-expensive Airstream costs nearly $50,000, and the Pottery Barn Special Edition will run you an eye-watering $171,300. That isn't even the most expensive Airstream, either. At that point, you might as well buy one of those stationary condos with an HOA and zero wheels. Wait, actually, I just checked, and the wealthy NIMBYs just blocked the new condos that were supposed to get built. Can't risk their property values, after all.

So if you want a travel trailer but don't have six figures to throw around, are you out of luck? Nope. Just build your own like our friend Steve Wallis did here. It isn't pretty, but that's actually the point.