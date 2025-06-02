Are Big Brake Kits Worth It For A Daily Driver?

Your car's braking system is easily the most important piece of the driving puzzle, and when it comes to stopping power bigger is always better, right? We're going to go through the pros and cons of putting a big brake kit on your street-driven daily driver, so you can make an informed and rational decision. Do you really need bigger brakes if you never go to the race track or autocross? Is the often extreme cost and labor-intensive install worth it? The fact of the matter is that a lot of enthusiasts will install big brakes for aesthetic reasons, and I'm not immune to this either, but would a BBK actually make your car worse? You might be surprised, but yeah, kinda.

Big brake kits are sold for just about every car on the planet from a variety of manufacturers in a variety of sizes. Bigger calipers and rotors are a great way to increase stopping power and decrease fading, both worthy causes, but rarely come into play when street driving in traffic. There are so many variables to think about when you set about upgrading your car's braking system, so let's go over a few things to keep in mind when you're planning which big brake kit to install, and then talk about some of the pros and cons.