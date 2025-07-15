Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen Out Of Jeep Wagoneer In Atlanta

Beyoncé performed her last Atlanta show on the Cowboy Carter tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night, but while the show itself was reportedly amazing, the superstar's time in Atlanta came with at least one major setback. A laptop and several hard drives that contained unreleased music were reportedly stolen out of her choreographer's Jeep Wagoneer on July 8, less than 48 hours before the Grammy winner's first of four shows kicked off in Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.

The Jeep was reportedly parked at Krog Street Market, a popular street market east of downtown, and choreographer Christopher Grant discovered it had been broken into a little after 8:00 p.m. The thief or thieves smashed the rear window and stole two suitcases, which reportedly contained clothes, several pairs of designer sunglasses and a pair of AirPod Max headphones, as well as the laptop and hard drives. According to the police report, "The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Whether or not they knew what they were stealing or who they were stealing from is not clear at this time, but the cops were able to track the stolen items using Apple's "Find My" location tracking app. "Someone broke into my car," Grant said on the recently released 9-1-1 call. "I was parked in a garage while I went to a restaurant. But they stole, like my computers and everything, but it has the tracker on it."