Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen Out Of Jeep Wagoneer In Atlanta
Beyoncé performed her last Atlanta show on the Cowboy Carter tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday night, but while the show itself was reportedly amazing, the superstar's time in Atlanta came with at least one major setback. A laptop and several hard drives that contained unreleased music were reportedly stolen out of her choreographer's Jeep Wagoneer on July 8, less than 48 hours before the Grammy winner's first of four shows kicked off in Atlanta, WSB-TV reports.
The Jeep was reportedly parked at Krog Street Market, a popular street market east of downtown, and choreographer Christopher Grant discovered it had been broken into a little after 8:00 p.m. The thief or thieves smashed the rear window and stole two suitcases, which reportedly contained clothes, several pairs of designer sunglasses and a pair of AirPod Max headphones, as well as the laptop and hard drives. According to the police report, "The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."
Whether or not they knew what they were stealing or who they were stealing from is not clear at this time, but the cops were able to track the stolen items using Apple's "Find My" location tracking app. "Someone broke into my car," Grant said on the recently released 9-1-1 call. "I was parked in a garage while I went to a restaurant. But they stole, like my computers and everything, but it has the tracker on it."
Suspect identified
Thanks to the location tracking information they were provided, the cops already have a suspect. However, it doesn't appear they've made an arrest just yet, nor has their name been released. "I conducted a suspicious stop in the area, due to the information that was relayed to me," one officer wrote in their report. "There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver (redacted), which had traveled into zone 5 was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods."
Unfortunately for the thief or thieves, not only did they steal a trackable set of headphones, the parking garage where they broke into the car also has surveillance cameras that reportedly captured the break-in. Local cops also reportedly dusted the Jeep for fingerprints, although they haven't said whether they found anything they can use or not. Currently, authorities believe the thief is driving a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia plate.
So far, the unreleased tracks do not appear to have leaked, and considering how quickly the cops have been able to identify a suspect, there's a good chance they'll be arrested before that happens. In fact, they may not even realize what they have. It's also entirely possible they learned what they'd stolen after news of the theft broke, but they haven't been able to access the music. You have to imagine Beyoncé and those on her team know about those newfangled "password" things, making it a lot harder to access anything on the hard drive.