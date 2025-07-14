You Could Be The Only EdisonFuture Driver On The Planet If You Can Figure Out How To Solve Its Riddles

Riddle the first, how do you get it to run? This truck is currently in a state of non-operation, though it isn't clear whether the vehicle never ran in the first place, or if it was running at one point but has become inoperative. Maybe you can get it to move with your own motor controller and battery stack? Riddle the second, how do you get it titled? According to the auction platform, this vehicle comes with no title, which is a non-starter in California. There are some sketchy state title offices that might figure out a way to get it road legal with a bill of sale and some funny business, but that's part of the riddle. Riddle the third, what the heck do you do with it once it's running and titled? That one is completely up to you.

As of this writing the machine, which likely cost millions in custom production to assemble, has been bid up to just $3,300. There are a few days to go on the auction, but you could really get yourself a bargain with this one if you bid right. It could be the cheapest electric van in the world. Maybe a YouTuber will buy it.

Bidspotter

My take is that this truck/van has a very neat look to it. If you are a tinkerer with the gift of fab, you might be able to get this thing working and driving under its own power, and you could have a cool truck that actually looks good instead of that rolling ego stroke Cybertruck. If your company needs a delivery vehicle to stand out and be different, this might be the one for you. Or you could load your kid's gokart in the back to haul to the track and be the coolest karting dad in the paddock. It's your call, really.