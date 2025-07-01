Plane Dives From 36,000 To 10,000 Feet In Just 10 Minutes

As scary as the experience must have been for the passengers, the flight crew appears to have done everything correctly and by the book. Cabin pressurization is what makes high-altitude and high-speed flight possible. Losing this pressurization requires descending from cruising altitude, where there isn't enough oxygen in the thin air to remain conscious, to 10,000 feet, where there is, as quickly as it is safe to do so without overstressing the airframe.

Some simple math tells us that descending from 36,000 to 10,000 feet is a change of 26,000 feet in 10 minutes, which means a descent rate of 2,600 feet per minute. That's fast, considering that a standard approach descends at 700 feet per minute. But it's also not unheard of in an emergency, such as United Airlines Flight 510 which dropped 28,000 feet in 10 minutes due to a similar pressurization issue. A Korean Air flight dropped 25,000 feet in just five minutes for the same reason.

Though a bit extreme, this rapid descent is a standard operating procedure, as the above video demonstrates in a simulator. The pilots immediately put on their own oxygen masks, turn on oxygen for the passengers, then plunge to 10,000 feet while reducing throttle. These are memory items that pilots must know by heart and execute immediately when needed. Only toward the end of the video does the first officer reach for a manual to continue troubleshooting the problem.