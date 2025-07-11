Ina Garten's 'Mini Cooper Ride' Playlist Is The Soundtrack To Your Barefoot Contessa Summer

Put on your favorite oversized button-down and light wash jeans because Ina Garten, cooking icon and purveyor of immaculate taste, just shared her summertime playlist. In a blog post Garten said, "one of my favorite things to do on a gorgeous summer day is to put down the top of my Mini Cooper and go for a ride." How simple is that? To make it even more simple, she shared a playlist called "Ina's Mini Cooper Ride" featuring all the songs that put her in a great mood while in her Mini.

The playlist sets the stage for envisioning the warm Hamptons breeze flowing through your freshly trimmed bob as you head to the market to pick up some wine, even if you're actually just stuck in traffic. With classics from Shania Twain, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Ray Charles and more, it takes a boring drive and turns it into an event. You all shared your favorite summer driving songs in April, but if you're looking to get in touch with your inner Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten's playlist is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.