Ina Garten's 'Mini Cooper Ride' Playlist Is The Soundtrack To Your Barefoot Contessa Summer
Put on your favorite oversized button-down and light wash jeans because Ina Garten, cooking icon and purveyor of immaculate taste, just shared her summertime playlist. In a blog post Garten said, "one of my favorite things to do on a gorgeous summer day is to put down the top of my Mini Cooper and go for a ride." How simple is that? To make it even more simple, she shared a playlist called "Ina's Mini Cooper Ride" featuring all the songs that put her in a great mood while in her Mini.
The playlist sets the stage for envisioning the warm Hamptons breeze flowing through your freshly trimmed bob as you head to the market to pick up some wine, even if you're actually just stuck in traffic. With classics from Shania Twain, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Ray Charles and more, it takes a boring drive and turns it into an event. You all shared your favorite summer driving songs in April, but if you're looking to get in touch with your inner Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten's playlist is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.
The appeal of the Mini knows no bounds
Ina Garten is known for her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa," which was on the air for nearly 20 years, as well as her best-selling cookbook "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." Garten is experiencing a recent resurgence in popularity as her trademark style and speech is emulated in a viral social media trend where people host "Ina Garten parties" that see guests dress in oversized button-downs, wear bob-style wigs and live out their Barefoot Contessa fantasies.
In her Instagram post, Garten shared a photo of herself behind the wheel of her Pepper White R57 Mini Cooper S convertible, which aligns perfectly with her vibe. Part of Garten's allure is her warm, approachable and effortlessly chic way of approaching life, and in my totally unbiased opinion as a Mini owner myself, that's very much the same vibe that Minis embody.
Minis have a unique and universal appeal. Despite not being as exclusive or powerful as something like a Rolls-Royce or Bentley, some of the biggest celebrities including Madonna, Britney Spears, and even Enzo Ferrari have owned Minis, and now you can cosplay as Ina Garten in her Mini Cooper S Convertible all summer long.