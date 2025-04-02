These Are Your Favorite Summer Driving Songs

Unless you frequent private karaoke venues or vast desolate prairie expanses of empty, echoing nothingness, your car is probably the only place where you don't really have restrictions on the volume at which you listen to your music. A car is a place for cranking your stereo, singing along to your heart's content, and parking without embarrassment for who might have heard. But as the mercury rises and the vibes improve as summer comes around, what will you be listening to in your car?

Earlier this week, we asked you for your favorite summer driving songs. Today, we're combing through your answers to pick out our favorites. Throw them together into a playlist if you'd like, or grab your personal picks to play on repeat until you arrive at your summer destinations — always just a bit hoarser than when you left. Let's see what kinds of music all you beautiful Jalops are into.