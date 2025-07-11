Tesla Registrations Have Completely Tanked In Canada

Tesla's registrations in Canada have fallen a whopping 67% in the first half of 2025 as the automaker continues to shoot itself in the foot. Of course, you can blame CEO Elon Musk for a lot of that — especially his dealings with the Trump Administration that left a bad taste in a lot of Canadians' mouths. It's not all his fault, though. There have been plenty of external setbacks as well.

Buyers across Canada have registered just 9,000 Teslas from January through June, according to a report from Automotive News.That's a miserable number no matter how you look at it, but it gets even bleaker when you consider the fact Tesla delivered over 26,000 new vehicles in Canada over the first half of 2024, data from S&P Global Mobility shows.

To be fair to Tesla, EVs in general have fared pretty terribly in Canada this year. Registrations are down 32% in the first six months of this year compared with last. A lot of that blame can be attributed to the fact that the country froze the Incentive for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program in mid-January (later accusing Tesla of trying to game the system and banning it from future incentives). It's similar to what the U.S. is planning to do with our federal EV tax credit program at the end of September. Canadian buyers also faced major changes to Quebec's Roulez Vert rebate program, which included a hiatus in February and March.