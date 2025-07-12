California Motorcyclist Rammed And Dragged Down Road For Legally Lane Splitting

Opinions vary from one state to another on whether motorcycles should be allowed to split between lanes. You don't have to like it, but the fact remains that it is legal in California. It's also true that you're not allowed to ram a rider and drag them down the road, whether or not splitting or filtering is legal in your state. A driver faces attempted murder charges after such an incident was caught on video, reports ABC7.

The rider, whose name was withheld, first had a minor argument with the driver of a black Nissan Altima, who he claims cut him off while he was filtering to the front at a red light. This incident occurred in Riverside, California, where lane splitting is legal. The driver rolled down his window, and the two exchanged some words.

"Well, you're behind me, I'm first," said the driver. "That's not how it works. If you're that upset about that, go seek therapy," replied the rider before returning to his bike. He admitted to ABC7 that he was mad, but neither of them raised their voices or seemed particularly angry. This was relatively calm compared to some stories we've heard.

At the next intersection, the rider again split lanes to the front at a red light. The video shows the Nissan driver also split between lanes (and between two cars), crashed into the rider, and dragged him on the ground under the front of his car across the intersection before backing up and driving away.