What Happens If You Use The Wrong Size Oil Filter?

Fortunately, avoiding the wrong filter is easy — just use a fitment guide. This is not an approprate time for guessing. Most parts websites will let you enter your car's make, model, and year to pull up only parts built for your specific engine. If you need to, swallow your pride and ask someone at the parts store to help you do the same thing within their system. From there, it's a good idea to double-check the part number on the filter box against your owner's manual or manufacturer recommendations. Filters might look similar, but relying on appearance alone is a trap.

Once you're certain you've got the right filter, look for these affirming signs when you're installing it: It should thread on smoothly, without resistance or wobble, and the rubber gasket should make clean, even contact with the mounting surface. Once the gasket seats, you should be able to snug it down by hand, usually about three-quarters to a full turn.

Learning to change your own oil is a big step, and getting the little things right, like using the correct filter, makes all the difference. If you're just getting into working on your own car, take the extra minute to double-check the fit. That kind of attention to detail is what turns a novice weekend wrencher into someone who really knows their way around a garage.