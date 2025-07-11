At $27,500, Is This 1987 Mazda RX-7 'Mariah' A Fat-Fendered Find?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice RX-7 sports an extremely rare Mariah Motorsports Mode 6 Street widebody kit, which the present owner claims is just the second one the body builder produced. Let's see if that uniqueness means its price will also prove widely popular.

In 'Back to the Future,' Doc Brown fitted his time travel apparatus into a DeLorean because, in his words, "If you're gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?" Similarly, the Looney Tunes short, 'Show Biz Bugs,' has Daffy Duck performing his ultimate stage act in which he consumes flammable liquids and radioactive material before swallowing a lit match, causing him to explode. The audience goes wild, and Bugs Bunny tells Daffy's ghostly apparition that they want more, to which Daffy laments that he can only perform the stunt once.

It's a rule of thumb that, if you're going to do something to impress people, the effort should be over the top. That was just the case in the motorcycle biz when Honda introduced the audacious six-cylinder CBX in the late 1970s, as it looked and performed like no other bike. The 1982 CBX Pro-link we considered yesterday still captures that over-the-top ethos, and at $11,500, its price proved just as wild. That flex, however, earned the bike a 66% No Dice loss from all of you.