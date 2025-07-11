At $27,500, Is This 1987 Mazda RX-7 'Mariah' A Fat-Fendered Find?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice RX-7 sports an extremely rare Mariah Motorsports Mode 6 Street widebody kit, which the present owner claims is just the second one the body builder produced. Let's see if that uniqueness means its price will also prove widely popular.
In 'Back to the Future,' Doc Brown fitted his time travel apparatus into a DeLorean because, in his words, "If you're gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?" Similarly, the Looney Tunes short, 'Show Biz Bugs,' has Daffy Duck performing his ultimate stage act in which he consumes flammable liquids and radioactive material before swallowing a lit match, causing him to explode. The audience goes wild, and Bugs Bunny tells Daffy's ghostly apparition that they want more, to which Daffy laments that he can only perform the stunt once.
It's a rule of thumb that, if you're going to do something to impress people, the effort should be over the top. That was just the case in the motorcycle biz when Honda introduced the audacious six-cylinder CBX in the late 1970s, as it looked and performed like no other bike. The 1982 CBX Pro-link we considered yesterday still captures that over-the-top ethos, and at $11,500, its price proved just as wild. That flex, however, earned the bike a 66% No Dice loss from all of you.
Mariah who?
We looked at an FC (second-generation) Mazda RX-7 just a couple of weeks ago, and while that car was in very nice time capsule condition, it was also pretty much bone-stock. The 1987 Mazda RX-7 Turbo we're considering today, on the other hand, is anything but.
That's patently obvious by just the pictures. In fact, this car's body mods are so outlandish that it could probably be picked out in a parking lot from the ISS. That phat bodywork is the Mariah (not Carey) Motorsports Mode 6 Street widebody kit that transforms the FC from a meek and somewhat anonymous bullet into something that looks like the world's most pugnacious 944.
According to the seller, who has owned the car since 2010, this is the second Mariah kit to have been assembled, and is one of just three that currently call the U.S. of A. home. Mariah Motorsports parts are still available today through Rotary Engineering, out of Santa Barbara, California.
Centerfold
The kit proves handsome enough, with wild flared fenders which allow for much bigger meats underneath. Those are massive Nitto 17-inchers on both ends, mounted on HRE alloys. Other specifications on the car include an updated suspension and brakes, as well as not one, but two rear wing options. The result of all the work hasn't gone unnoticed by the car magazine world. That's something the seller points out in the ad, showing a center spread from 'Super Street' in the photos, and linking to a 2019 article from our buddies at Motor Trend.
The seller claims that, over the years, they have invested more than $60,000 in the car to maintain its celebrity status. Based on the pictures, both the exterior and interior are keeping up appearances. That cabin isn't as wildly-modded as the bodywork, but does maintain aftermarket pedals and steering wheel. Quite remarkably for something with so many mods, it apparently also still has working air-con.
Dyno monster
There's plenty of power to spin that compressor too. The ad claims the 13B two-rotor Wankel under the hood has only 2,800 miles under its belt since a total rebuild, and benefits from a bigger turbo, higher-rate fuel system, and generally stronger components throughout. The engine's still-compact size allows for enough room in the engine bay for the intercooler to recline at parade rest position right in front of it.
The outcome of all of this work is a heck of a lot of output. According to the Dyno readout provided in the ad, this car is capable of producing over 560 horsepower and 447 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels when running E85. Naturally, that gives the car plenty of go to pair with its show. The power is channeled through an updated street clutch and stock five-speed manual to the rear end. No word is given on any strengthening of those last two components, or if they should each be considered grenades with freshly pulled pins.
A unique opportunity
These's a good bit of interesting history around this car which would appeal to any FC fan. It's also a car that shows the great deal of time and energy that has gone into its care and feeding. That's a testament to its present owner's efforts and a potential point in favor of its not insubstantial $27,500 asking price. Plus it's a celebrity!
What's your take on this car and that price tag? Does that feel like a deal to get a nearly one-of-a-kind car with a monster motor? Or does that asking price make this Mariah a pariah?
You decide!
Los Angeles, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
