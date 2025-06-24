At $29,000, Could This 1987 Mazda RX-7 Turbo Make You Go Hmmmm?

With extremely low miles and an almost as-new appearance, today's Nice Price or No Dice RX-7 is a blast from the past rotary rocket. Let's figure out whether or not this time capsule is worth opening up.

When you look at its specs—Ferrari-family motor, svelte Italian styling, and an interior swaddled in only the finest of dead cows and felled trees—yesterday's 2005 Maserati Quattroporte holds a lot of appeal. Unfortunately, less-positive aspects of the model include a confounding Ferrari transmission, potentially iffy durability, and the prospect of wallet-draining maintenance costs looming in the Magic Eight Ball for any new owner.

Based on the comments, those negatives outweighed the Maser's positives and raised red flags over the seller's $14,900 asking price. While arguably a lot of car for that kind of money, it was also a lot of car to maintain as an owner, with the potential for a clutch job costing almost as much as the purchase price somewhere down the road. Not unexpectedly, a majority of you felt that was not a risk worth taking, giving the Quattroporte a 53% No Dice loss.