At $11,500, Is Buying This 1982 Honda CBX Prolink A Pro Move?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Honda CBX claims to have ridden the bike more than 10,000 miles last year, and uses the ad as a bit of a travelogue. Let's see if this six-cylinder classic tourer is priced to go the distance.

Subaru's Tribeca crossover never made much of an impact in either the car-buying public's zeitgeist or on dealers' bottom lines. As James May might say, it wasn't "Wowsers Trousers."

One Subaru dealer took an interest in the Tribeca, enough so to have one built, with corporate support, it seems, as a stretch limousine. We looked at that odd party wagon yesterday and, strange as it might be, it was in pretty good condition, both inside and out. Sadly, the ad didn't offer any information on the car at all, leaving us to speculate about how many miles it might have and what condition its mechanicals might be in. At $8,995, however, we needed more to go on. That price tag didn't prove enticing enough for our tastes, evidenced by its 78% No Dice loss.