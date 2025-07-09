Tesla Short Sellers Rake In $1.4 Billion As Elon Musk's Feud With Trump Tanks Stock

From the dramatic decline in Tesla's sales to the rapid spread of the #TeslaTakedown protests, it's no secret that plenty of people despise Elon Musk. However, there are also investors willing to bet billions of dollars against the market success of the Musk-helmed electric automaker. Those short sellers won big on Monday amid Musk's current feud with President Donald Trump. According to USA Today, a 7.5% drop in Tesla's shares generated $1.4 billion in profits for those holding short positions. I hope they had a glass of champagne with their breakfast.

The price drop seemingly coincided with Musk's X post on Saturday that he had formed the America Party, a move provoked by the inclusion of ridiculous tax cuts in the "Big, Beautiful Bill." Before the House of Representatives passed the megabill, Musk threatened to primary every legislator who voted for it. The cuts would result in a $4.5 trillion decrease in federal revenue through 2045.

Musk bankrolled Trump's election campaign and took an active role at the White House to gut various departments with the stated goal of reducing the federal government. However, reducing spending is useless if the revenue brought in is also reduced. Unsurprisingly, Musk has remained silent about other aspects of the bill, such as the 265% increase to scale up Immigration and Customs Enforcement into the largest federal law enforcement agency.