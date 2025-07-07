The United States needs money, and President Donald Trump has decided that it's time for America's allies and trading partners to pay up. That includes the European Union, which faces the threat of massive "reciprocal" tariffs when the pause ends on Wednesday. Other countries have sorted out their own deals with the States, but the EU block doesn't have ink on paper yet — and its automakers are getting worried. From Automotive News:

Some European Union automakers and capitals are pushing for an agreement with President Donald Trump that would allow for tariff relief in return for increasing investment in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter. Member states were briefed on the status of trade negotiations on July 4 after a round of talks in Washington this week and were told that a technical agreement in principle was close, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The EU has until July 9 to clinch a trade arrangement with Trump before tariffs on nearly all of its exports to the U.S. jump to 50 percent. Trump has imposed tariffs on almost all U.S. trading partners, saying he wanted to bring back domestic manufacturing, needed to pay for a tax-cut extension and stop other countries from taking advantage of the U.S.

Notice that little tidbit, snuck into the last sentence of the third paragraph, buried in the middle of a list of three? Let me cut out the rest of the sentence for clarity: "Trump has imposed tariffs on almost all U.S. trading partners, saying he ... needed to pay for a tax-cut extension." You don't think that's your taxes being cut, do you? No, no, that's a tax cut for the people who could buy every Miata on Facebook Marketplace without blinking an eye.