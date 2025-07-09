Speedhunters Seems Dead, And It's A Loss For Us All

Speedhunters, the car culture site that always put out some of the best photography and most engaging stories in the business, seems to be dead. Its last article was published on April 8, its last Instagram post went up on March 17 and its last Facebook post was only a few days later on March 26 (the site hasn't touched Twitter in years). Its contributors, according to Caleb Jacobs over at The Drive, say the end is here. It's a damn shame.

Speedhunters began as a deeply weird project, a way for Electronic Arts — publishers of the "Need for Speed" series — to get its foot in the door with car culture. EA backed Rod Chong, a creative director who worked on "Need for Speed," with the money necessary to go out and find automotive talent. Not drivers or builders, but writers and photographers who would themselves find the builds, the races, the shows, and the stories. For over 15 years, the system worked — Speedhunters was always full of gorgeous photos and interesting stories, and it shone a light on people who may not have gotten the same focus elsewhere.