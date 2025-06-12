Larry Chen's 7-Eleven BMW E30 Is The Ideal Car Livery

Cars and 7-Eleven go together like pineapple and pizza — I don't understand it, but plenty of people seem to and I'm just glad they're having fun. The convenience store has been making big pushes into the world of car culture, and its latest move may be its prettiest: Sponsoring Larry Chen's Spec E30 with an absolutely gorgeous DTM-style livery. This may be the best that red, green, and orange have ever looked.

Chen is known as one of the greatest automotive photographers of all time, but he's no slouch behind the wheel either. He's owned this Spec E30 for some time now as a practice car to work on wheel-to-wheel racing, and he bought it specifically because of DTM-era nostalgia for not just the cars and their racing, but the liveries they wore on track. Now, his car wears one of the best-looking liveries of the era's distinct styling.