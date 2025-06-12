Larry Chen's 7-Eleven BMW E30 Is The Ideal Car Livery
Cars and 7-Eleven go together like pineapple and pizza — I don't understand it, but plenty of people seem to and I'm just glad they're having fun. The convenience store has been making big pushes into the world of car culture, and its latest move may be its prettiest: Sponsoring Larry Chen's Spec E30 with an absolutely gorgeous DTM-style livery. This may be the best that red, green, and orange have ever looked.
Chen is known as one of the greatest automotive photographers of all time, but he's no slouch behind the wheel either. He's owned this Spec E30 for some time now as a practice car to work on wheel-to-wheel racing, and he bought it specifically because of DTM-era nostalgia for not just the cars and their racing, but the liveries they wore on track. Now, his car wears one of the best-looking liveries of the era's distinct styling.
It's so pretty
Chen talks in the video about how he nearly went with a Spec Miata over this Spec E30, and I think we can all agree it's best that he went with the BMW. Miata may often be the answer, sure, but classic touring car liveries like this don't fit on such a curvy, bubbly body — had Chen gotten himself an NA or NB, we'd be collectively robbed of this sick as hell 7-Eleven livery. Is that a world you want to live in?
The only thing that could — or more likely will — make this car look better would be a few more wheel-to-wheel races. Get some dirt on it, some dents and dings and tire rubber, and it'll truly look the part of a DTM touring car. Rubbing is racing, and if you're doing the latter it's best to let a little bit of the former show on your paint. Really makes your car fit the vibe.